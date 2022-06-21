Janhvi Kapoor hot pics: Actor Janhvi dropped a few glamorous photos on social media on Tuesday. She took to Instagram and posted photos in which she could be seen posing with her sister Khushi Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor – both of whom are Bollywood-ready and are soon making their debut on-screen.Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor's Pretty Summer Style in Easy-Breezy Block Print Bralette-Palazzo-Cape Set | Guess Outfit Price

All three girls could be seen looking fantastic in their sparkly minis as they pose for viral photos on the internet. Janhvi’s post on social media read, “the Kapoor’s the criminals 🔫🔪 #welcomehomekhush 🎉 (sic).” She shared happy photos to mark her sister’s homecoming. Also Read - From Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor To Hina Khan & Nia Sharma, These DIVAS Prove That Black Is Always Sexy When It Comes To Red Carpet Fashion- Check Out

Both Khushi and Janhvi are trying their best to be a part of the glam world. While Janhvi is already an established actor, Khushi is debuting on-screen with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies which also features Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda among others. Meanwhile, Shanaya, who is Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, is stepping into Bollywood with Bedhadak, a film by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Janhvi is gearing up for her next film titled Good Luck Jerry. The film is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai and Mahaveer Jain. It is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 29.