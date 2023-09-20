Home

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Gorgeous in Sheer Tissue Saree With Embellishments, Fans Say ‘Bilkul Sridevi Lag Rahi Ho’ – See Hot Pics

Janhvi Kapoor makes quite an elegant statement in Manish Malhotra's sheer organza saree. Meanwhile, fans can't top raving about the uncanny resemblance to mom Sridevi - See latest photos!

The Ambanis hosted a lavish, star-studded Ganesh Chaturthi bash at their residence, Antilia on Tuesday night. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others. Amongst all the celebs, Janhvi Kapoor was one of the best-dressed actresses at the grand festive celebration. She is a true fashion icon in every sense and her latest photos in saree prove that! Janhvi Kapoor donned a beautiful sheer organza tissue saree from the shelves of celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The actress reminded fans of her mother and late actress Sridevi. What do you think?

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like Mom Sridevi in Latest Photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor draped six yards of glamour at the Ambani’s lavish festivity. She paired her tissue organza saree with a heavily embroidered blouse. Late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter accentuated her look with open wavy locks styled on one side. She accessorised her ethnic look with emerald jhumkis and a diamond ring.

Janhvi Kapoor’s fans swamped the comment section with immense love and gratitude. They dropped heart-eye and fire emojis for her. One of the users wrote, “Dhuk dhuk rukk gyi ekdum hi 🔥 (sic).” Another user wrote, “How do you pull off literally every single thing 😍🔥 (sic).” The third user wrote, “Aishwarya Rai ko bhi Piche Chhod Diya aapki khubsurti ne (sic).” Janhvi’s fans began comparing her look to her mother Sridevi and we can vouch for it! Janhvi Kapoor’s picture also got a thumbs from beau Shikhar Pahariya. He dropped a red heart and heart-eye emoji in the comment section.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Bawaal.’ The movie released on the OTT platform Amazon, also starred Varun Dhawan. She will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.’ The actress will also make her South debut with Jr. NTR.

What do you think about Janhvi Kapoor’s look in sheer organza saree?

