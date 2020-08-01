The trailer of Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is out and it’s as mainstream as it was expected to be. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film features Janhvi Kapoor in the role of air force officer Gunjan Saxena who became the first woman to enter the war zone of Kargil in the India-Pakistan war of 1999. Also Read - Confirmed List of 12 Hindi Movies to Stream on Netflix India in 2020 Including Ludo, Gunjan Saxena, And Class of '83

While the film is essentially the story of Gunajn’s fight for equality in the air force department, the trailer also shows that it’s also about her relationship with her father who supported her right from her childhood to achieve her dream of becoming a pilot against all odds. The role of Gunjan’s father in the film is played by actor Pankaj Tripathi who doesn’t just look convincing but also adds a lot of depth to the story that otherwise seems preachy in parts. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aryan, Arjun Kapoor Express Their Excitement on Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena’s OTT Release

The trailer of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl shows how a regular girl who wanted to become a pilot is forced to pit herself against her male counterparts in the department and begins her struggle of proving herself as equal to or more efficient than the male officers of the group. Lack of a ‘ladies toilet’, no place for women to change clothes, and an incessant attempt to make Gunjan look inferior in front of men – the trailer is filled with moments that establish how the fight for equality is deeper than what we see. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena to Release on Netflix, Actor Shares Heart-warming Video of Original Kargil Girl

The trailer promises a decent attempt to showcase a woman’s struggle to make her place in one of the defence wings of the country. Actor Angad Bedi plays the role of Gunajn’s brother in the film while Ayesha Raza Mishra plays her mother who’s reluctant to send her to the air force. Manav Vij and Vineet Kumar Singh are seen as fellow air force officers.

The film is produced by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions and is slated to hit the screens as this year’s big Independence Day release on August 12. Watch the trailer here: