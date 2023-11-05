Home

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn in her sexy red dress with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya to celebrate Khushi Kapoor's 23 birthday - Watch viral video!

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Red Hot For Lunch Date With BF Shikhar Pahariya, Excited Fans Ask 'Shaadi Kab' - Watch Viral Video

Janhvi Kapoor stepped out for a lunch date with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya on Sunday afternoon. The dup did not pose together in front of the paps. Janhvi Kapoor looked smoking hot in a red dress with a thigh-high slit, and Shikhar wore a brown shirt with denim. She greeted the paps and flaunted her dazzling smile in the viral video. Netizens were also quick to spot late actor Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to make her acting debut, in the video.

One of the users wrote, “He looks more handsome now, ❤️ Can’t wait to see her as a bride (sic).” Another user wrote, “Khushi’s birthday lunch (sic).” The third user wrote, “They make me happy.” Many users loved Janhvi’s look in the red dress and swamped the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Absolutely she looks stunning and fabulous 🔥 (sic).” Another user wrote, “So beautiful…so elegant….just looking like a woaw!! ❤️ (sic).”

Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted leaving Shikhar Pahariya’s home. The moment her vehicle left Shikhar’s house, the paps rushed to Kapoor’s vehicle and began taking photographs of her. They even asked Janhvi to comment about her relationship status. Last month, Janhvi Kapoor attended the Ambanis’ Ganpati Visarjan with Shikhar Pahariya. The two had the biggest smiles on their faces and were smitten with one another.

Even while Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been spotted together several times, neither of the two have acknowledged or denied their relationship. For the unversed, Pahariya is the grandson of the former chief minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde. In addition to being a successful businessman, Pahariya is a philanthropist and polo enthusiast.

