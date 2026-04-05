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Janhvi Kapoor makes SHOCKING revelation about finding her morphed picture on porn site at age of 15, Boys used to...

Janhvi Kapoor makes SHOCKING revelation about finding her morphed picture on porn site at age of 15, ‘Boys used to…’

The actress talks candidly about discovering her manipulated images on an adult website at a young age and reflects on the challenges of speaking up against such violations.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about a disturbing experience from her teenage years. She revealed that she discovered a morphed image of herself circulating on pornographic websites when she was just 15. The incident left a lasting impact and highlighted the challenges of online harassment, especially with the rise of AI-generated deepfakes. Janhvi shared her story during a conversation with entrepreneur and podcast host Raj Shamani, speaking candidly about how it affected her personal and professional life.

How did Janhvi discover the image?

Janhvi recalled that the image first appeared while she was attending an IT class in school. She said, “We had IT class in school and boys used to go on those sites for fun. My pictures were on there. And this was in school, so that was a weird experience.”

She admitted that at first, she tried to convince herself that it was an unfortunate side effect of being visible online. Over time, however, the repeated circulation of such visuals became difficult to ignore.

The impact of AI-generated deepfakes

The actress explained that the problem has worsened with modern technology. “There are visuals of me out there, even shared by official news pages, which are completely AI-generated. I have never worn those clothes or been photographed like that,” she said.

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She noted that these fake visuals often create misleading impressions, making professional decisions more complicated. Directors or producers could misinterpret her comfort levels on screen based on images that are entirely fabricated.

Janhvi’s response and mental struggle

Janhvi admitted that it upsets her, but she often feels hesitant to publicly complain. “It upsets me, of course. But I feel like I don’t have that much of a voice to complain,” she said. She highlighted how celebrities’ concerns about online harassment are sometimes dismissed because people assume they should tolerate such issues due to their privileged lives.

More about Janhvi Kapoor

The actress is currently preparing for several high-profile projects. Her upcoming action-drama Peddi stars Telugu superstar Ram Charan and features music by A.R. Rahman which has been helmed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Scheduled for a pan-India release on April 30, 2026, the film will release in multiple languages including Hindi and Tamil. Despite challenges with online harassment, Janhvi continues to focus on her work and use her platform to highlight issues surrounding digital safety and consent.

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