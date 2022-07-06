Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared some fun glimpses from his Amsterdam shoot diaries of ‘Bawaal‘ with co-star Jahnvi Kapoor. On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan on his Instagram story, shared a hilarious video of Janhvi channeling her inner ‘Janice’ from popular sitcom Friends. In the video Janhvi is seen sitting in the backseat of a car and is seen imitating the iconic laugh of the character Janice originally essayed by actress Maggie Wheeler. Jahnvi said “Ohh My Gawd, Chandler Bing.” No wonder Janhvi perfectly recreated the dialoge and the video is going viral on social media leaving fans amused. Varun captioned the video: “@janhvikapoor Aka Janice”.Also Read - Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Daughter Nysa Chilling In Spain With Her Friends- See Pics

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor Official Fanpage (@jhanvi_kapoor_official)

We wonder how the original Janice aka Maggie Wheeler would react to Jahnvi’s hilarious recreation of the iconic dialogue.

Meanwhile, Janhvi also shared a pic with her co-star Varun wherein they were seen twinning in white. In the caption, Janhvi revealed that while they have wrapped the Amsterdam schedule, the team will now be heading to Poland for the next schedule. “Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam. Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland mein ab hoga Bawaal”.

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Bawaal’ will be reportedly shot across five European countries. The film is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7.

On the work front, Varun who is currently basking in the success of his recent release JugJugg Jeeyo , will be next seen in ‘Bhediya’ opposite Kriti Sanon, and Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Ekkis’. Janhvi on the other hand will be seen in films like ‘Mr. and Mrs. Maahi’ opposite Rajkummar Rao and ‘Good Luck Jerry.’