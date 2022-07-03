Actress Janhvi Kapoor, shared a series of pictures from her trip to Amsterdam with her insta fam. The photos also included actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan, along with their friends. While Janhvi has already made her mark in Bollywood, fans have been eagerly awaiting Nysa’s debut. The two beauty queens recently had a fantastic time in Amsterdam.Also Read - Aashram 3 Actress Tridha Choudhury Aka Babita Mata's Sizzling Bikini Pictures That Set Internet On Fire - Watch Video

Janvhi is seen wearing a strappy dress with simple earrings. The diva has kept her hair open and makeup simple. Nysa, on the other hand, stands out in a sleeveless red dress. She accessorized her look with a dainty necklace and a half-tie hairstyle. The divas can be seen twinning and winning in red. Janhvi also shared some solo pictures of herself, in one she is posing happily in blue dangri, selfies, back poses, beautiful lakes, bright skies, and flowers. In short, a cute throwback of her Amsterdam diaries. She captioned the photos, “Lost in Amsterdam (unicorn emoji).” Also Read - Malaika Arora Snapped Outside Yoga Class, Nikki Tamboli Looks Gorgeous In An Oversized Shirt - Watch Video

Check Out Janhvi Kapoor’s Post On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Also Read - Uorfi Javed Reacts to Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy, Says 'Begani Shaadi Mein... | Watch Viral Video

On professional front, Janhvi has been busy in promoting her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. The film is all set to release on OTT platforms on July 29. Janhvi Kapoor also shooting for her next film, Bawaal, with Varun Dhawan. Also, she also has Mr and Mrs Mahi in her kitty with Rajkummar Rao, which will be produced by her father Boney Kapoor. The survival thriller drama, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. The plot revolves around a woman who is fighting for her life after being trapped in a freezer.