Actor Janhvi Kapoor who was recently seen in and as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, has been at the receiving end of a lot of backlashes and trolling for being a star kid. She opens up on how she has faced non-stop trolling ever since her first film Dhadak in 2018. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sridevi's eldest daughter says she can't let it make her bitter in fact the constant criticism keeps her on her toes to perform better. Speaking to the portal, Janhvi explains, "I don't allow myself to get bitter about it. When my first film came I even got comments like…good that your mother is not around to see this…I can't allow myself to get bitter or hurt. I'd rather see the criticism as an opportunity to better myself. I would rather live in a bubble where everything is okay and then try to improve myself".

Janhvi's latest release Gunjan Saxena has been released on Netflix. She must have got trolled from the netizens but critics appreciated her performance. "Reading some reviews I had tears in my eyes. I didn't realize how much this acceptance would mean to me. We all say it is enough to work hard and that is enough of a reward. But we all need the audiences' acceptance," she said.

Janhvi Kapoor misses her mom Sridevi's presence in her life. The actor said if she (Sridevi) would have sent positive reviews to her relatives. However, his father has taken up that job now.

Sridevi died in February 2018, just a few months before Dhadak’s release.

Coming back to Dharma Productions’ latest offering Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the film has been roiled by controversy when IAF woman officer Sreevidya Rajan said that Gunjan was not the first woman to fly into the war zone of Kargil in the year 1999. In her Facebook post that has gone viral, Sreevidya objected to the idea of portraying Gunjan as the sole ‘female hero’ of the Kargil and showing the IAF as a gender-based institution.

The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, produced by Karan Johar and also features Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi.