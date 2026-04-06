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Janhvi Kapoor opens up on life after Sridevis death and facing public judgement, says didnt know how to...

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on life after Sridevi’s death and facing public judgement, says ‘didn’t know how to…’

Janhvi Kapoor recalls the emotional and personal impact of losing Sridevi, and how public scrutiny made her grief even harder.

For Janhvi Kapoor, life changed overnight in February 2018. The sudden loss of her mother, legendary actor Sridevi, didn’t just leave an emotional void; it completely reshaped how she lived, thought, and made decisions. In a recent conversation, Janhvi revisited that phase of her life, speaking openly about grief, growing up too fast, and dealing with the pressure of being in the public eye during her most vulnerable moments.

Janhvi Kapoor said, ‘I didn’t know how to function on my own’

Looking back at the days after her mother’s passing, Janhvi admitted that she felt completely lost, not just emotionally, but in everyday life. She shared, “I was completely dependent. I never used to make decisions. I relied on her for everything… what should I wear, what should I do, what is right, what is wrong.” For someone who had always leaned on Sridevi for even the smallest choices, suddenly being on her own felt overwhelming. It was a phase that forced her to grow up quickly and learn things she had never imagined handling alone.

Grief in the public eye made it harder

While dealing with personal loss is never easy, Janhvi revealed that doing it under constant public attention made things even more complicated. She said, “In such a time, when the world is trying to divide you into pieces… people would say, ‘She is smiling too much,’ or ‘She is not sad enough.’”

Every reaction of hers, whether she smiled, stayed quiet, or appeared strong, was judged and analysed. The lack of privacy made it difficult for her to process grief naturally. Instead, she had to slowly build her own identity, away from what people expected her to feel or show.

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Remembering Sridevi: The heart of the family

For Janhvi, Sridevi wasn’t just a mother; she was the emotional centre of the family. She fondly remembered, “In our best days, we were a very happy, strong, positive family, and the big reason for that was her.” She also spoke about how deeply the loss affected her father, Boney Kapoor, and how the entire family dynamic changed after that.

Janhvi has earlier shared that she never really got the chance to grieve privately. Public appearances, media attention, and constant scrutiny turned her personal loss into a public conversation. At times, she admitted, the pressure of being watched felt heavier than the grief itself, a reality many celebrities silently deal with.

Looking ahead: Finding strength through growth

Despite everything, Janhvi has continued to move forward, both personally and professionally. She was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and is now preparing for her upcoming film Peddi alongside Ram Charan. Her journey is still unfolding, but one thing is clear, behind the glamour is a story of resilience, growth, and learning to stand on her own.

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