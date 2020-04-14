Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi in a recent video revealed that who among the two of them will get married first! During the lockdown period amid coronavirus outbreak, both the Kapoor sisters took the Who Is The Most Likely’ Challenge and revealed who will get married first. They answered some very interesting questions in the video which will be loved by fans! Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Stuns With Her Dance Moves on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Salaam Song

When the question popped up about who will be the first one to marry between them, Janhvi starts pointing towards Khushi. However, surprisingly, Khushi also points at herself with both her hands hinting that she will be the first one to get married before elder sister Janhvi. Not just this, Janhvi and Khushi revealed who has the better sense of style between the two and once again, Khushi emerged as the winner. later, when asked who will kids first between the two, Khushi pointed at herself and Janhvi too thought the same.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi are the daughters of late veteran actor Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. While Khushi is still persuing her studies and is yet to make her Bollywood debut, Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan’s directorial venture Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Ghost Stories which was a Netflix original movie and will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic. Apart from the biopic, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Roohiafzana co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s forthcoming project Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshay.