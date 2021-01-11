Mumbai: Well, this might be too much, too soon but first look of Janhvi Kapoor in filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Good Luck Jerry is reminiscent of simplicity brought on screen by the likes of Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee — be it Vidya Sinha in 1974 movie Rajnigandha, or a year later, Sharmila Tagore in Chupke Chupke. The first look evokes simplicity and warmth, rarely found these days in movies. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the movie went on floor on Monday in Punjab, the film features Janhvi Kapoor with Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Also Read - MHT CET 2021 CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Today, Check at cetcell.mahacet.org

Filmmaker Aanand Rai today shared a photo where Janhvi Kapoor is wearing a simple salwar suit with a dupatta and broad smile without any makeup. The simplicity evokes a powerful personality that captures the dreams of a small-town girl.

Janhvi shared the photo on her Instagram account using a smiley and #goodluckjerry. Let us take a look at what Janhvi shared:

Meanwhile, posting the news, filmmaker Rai also informed that shooting of the film began today and the first leg will be complete by March this year.

“Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring #janhavikapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today,” Aanand L Rai wrote on Instagram announcing the film. Rai wrapped up the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in December.

Janhvi was last seen in the OTT-released film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was more in the news because the Indian Air Force said the film had wrongly depicted the prestigious organisation.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time viewers have seen Janhvi Kapoor in simple Salwar-Kameez and Duppatta.India.Com brings you Jhanvi Kapoor’s in a white salwar suit and beautiful pink bandhani dupatta – see photos.