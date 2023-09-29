Home

Janhvi Kapoor recently talked about growing up under the spotlight and how the paparazzi culture negatively impacted her school life.

Being the daughter of prominent producer Boney Kapoor and legendary actress Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor has always been in the limelight. She has been captured by the paparazzi even before her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018. During a recent conversation with Newslaundry, Janhvi Kapoor discussed what it was like having cameras following her all the time as a kid. She recalled how she and her sister Khushi Kapoor were often captured with, or without their consent. The Bawaal actress also talked about how the paparazzi culture affected her school life.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a particular incident when her pictures clicked by the shutterbugs impacted her equation with her schoolmates. The Mili actress revealed that when she was only 10 years old, she entered her computer lab and found some paparazzi pictures of herself, flashing on her classmates’ computer screens.

According to Janhvi Kapoor, she seemed extremely uncomfortable and ungroomed in those paparazzi pictures. Not only that, the headlines stated that she was entering Bollywood. These pictures in question alienated her from her peers in school. The actress claimed that her friends looked at her differently after the incident and even poked fun at her for not getting waxed.

Recalling another incident, Janhvi Kapoor said that she discovered some morphed photographs of herself on an inappropriate site as a teenager. The diva showed her concern that given the advancement in AI today, there is an increased chance of such fake images circulating on social media. The actress said that it deeply concerns her to see people assuming that such pics are real.

Janhvi Kapoor’s professional commitments

Janhvi Kapoor’s fans are in for a treat as she has an exciting lineup ahead. She will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Sharan Sharma’s Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. The project is expected to revolve around the life of the former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his better half Sakshi Dhoni. The film will also see Abhishek Banerjee, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Zarina Wahab, and Purnendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Janhvi Kapoor also has Jr NTR starrer Devera and Ulajh in her kitty.

