Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Rupali Ganguly’s Iconic ‘Aapko Kya’ Dialogue: Janhvi Kapoor is rocking the social media game these days with her candid and interesting posts on Instagram. The actor has caught the pulse of social media users and keeps treating her 18.4 million followers with glamorous and goofy videos and photos. Janhvi had recently imitated Tejasswi Prakash’s Kiara from Naagin 6 and now she showcases her acting prowess enacting a dialogue from Anupamaa. Janhvi did a fun reel of Rupali Ganguly’s iconic Aapko Kya from the daily soap. Janhvi can be seen in full on fun mode with her pals in the reel as she strikes animated expressions and candid poses.Also Read - Anupamaa Trends Big After Fans Love Gaurav Khanna’s Performance as Anuj Kapadia - Check Reactions

Janhvi can be seen lip syncing Rupali’s dialogue from Anupamaa that goes as, “Main ghoomun, phirun, nachun, gaon, hasun, khelon, bahar jaon, akeli jaon, kisi aur ke saath jaon, jahan jaon, jab jaon, jaise bhi jaon, aapko kya?” Janhvi can be seen wearing blue denim shorts paired with blue-check shirt with its buttons open. She wore a white crop-top underneath. The actor’s mimic act from Naagin 6 went viral on the internet and was lauded by Ekta Kapoor. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor And Nysa Devgn Party Together With Friends in Mumbai - See Viral Pics

Janhvi was recently seen in the OTT release Good Luck Jerry. She is also starring in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan.

