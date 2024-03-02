Home

Janhvi Kapoor, Rihanna Dance Their Hearts Out on Zingaat At Anant Ambani -Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash, Fans Call It ‘ICONIC’ – WATCH

A video circulating on the internet features Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and RiRi dancing to the actress' popular song Zingaat.

Every attention right now is focused on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar. The festivities kick-started on March 01, 2024, and will continue till March 03, 2024. On day one the event various national and international celebs graced the event. However, what stole the limelight was Rihanna’s performance. Now, a video of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and RiRi grooving to the actress’ famous song Zingaat is doing rounds on the internet.

The video was shared by paps account and even Janhvi also shared the same video where both RiRi and Janhvi can be seen dancing their hearts out on Janhvi’s song Zingaat from the movie Dhadak. Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, “This woman is a goddess. stop it goodbye.” The actress also shared a picture with Rihanna on her Instagram story and wrote, “@badgalriri the baddest,” along with a fire emoticon.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Shortly after the actress posted the video, it quickly went viral, surprising fans who hadn’t anticipated this crossover. A user commented on Janhvi’s video, “Janhvi Kapoor making Rihanna dance on Zingaat !!! ICONIC.” Another wrote, “OMG INSANE.” “You just met arguably the biggest female pop star in the world,” another fan commented.

Meanwhile, at the grand event, Rihanna showcased some of her timeless hit tracks such as Diamonds, Rude Boy, Pour It Up, and more. According to a report from India Today, Rihanna commanded a fee of approximately $8-$9 million (Rs 66 to 74 crore) for her performance. Apparently, a significant portion of the expenditure for her elaborate performance went towards transporting her stage equipment and providing outfits for herself and her background performers.

About Anant and Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations

The celebrations for the couple will go on till March 03, 2024. The event is a full star-studded event which features Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Riteish-Genelia, Katrina-Vicky, Kiara-Sidharth, and others. Apart from the B-town celeb, several politicians sports personalities, as well as businessmen, have also been spotted at the event.

