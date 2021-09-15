Mumbai: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who was rumoured to be dating Akshat Ranjan for quite some time, took to her Instagram story to wish him on his birthday. Janhvi treated her fans with an adorable of her with Akshat and caption that read ‘I Love You’. Calling him the world’s best human, the actor wrote: “Happy Birthday to the world’s best human, I love you @akshatranjan.”Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Shares Unseen Pictures From Rhea Kapoor's Wedding To Mark Raksha Bandhan 2021

Khushi Kapoor also shared a birthday post for Akshat posting some of their goofy pictures. “Happy birthday to the best @akshatrajan”, she wrote. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Turns Up The Heat in Throwback Video Wearing Hot Blingy Silver Swimsuit, Says 'Expectation vs. Reality'

Akshat Rajan is the son of a business giant, Abhijit Rajan, Chairman and Managing Director of Gammon India Limited. The reports of Janhvi’s love affair with Rajan started before the release of Dhadak, but soon, the rumours faded away. Janhvi Kapoor was then paired with Ishaan Khatter. Also Read - Khushi Kapoor is The Most Glamorous Guest in Ivory Floral Dress Worth Rs 13,234 With Prada Bag

However, in an old interview, Janhvi opened about the rumours and said it is absolutely false and that they both are childhood best friends.