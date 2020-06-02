Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday took to social media to wish her parents, the late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, a happy wedding anniversary. They got married on June 2, 1996. Janhvi posted a black-and-white picture that shows Sridevi hugging Boney as he leans onto her. “Happy anniversary,” Janhvi captioned the image with a red heart emoji. Also Read - Boney Kapoor’s Two More House Helps Test Positive For Coronavirus

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor got married in 1996. Boney was already married to Mona Kapoor and had two children – Arjun and Anshula when he met Sridevi. The late actress Sridevi and Boney also have a daughter named Khushi.

Reacting to the post, a slew of celebrities, including Smriti Irani and Sanjay Kapoor have commented with red heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram Happy Anniversary ❤️ A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 2, 2020 at 5:48am PDT

Sridevi’s sudden death on February 25th 2018, due to accidental drowning in Dubai, left the entire Kapoor family, her dear kids and husband and her legion of fans, in a state of grief and despair. Her family is still trying to come to terms with this irreparable loss, but not a day goes by that they do not miss her presence in their lives.

Just like the rest of the celebrities, Janhvi Kapoor has also been in self-quarantine amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak which has taken 376322 lives and counting around the world with more than 201009 infected cases in India.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming rom-com RoohiAfza has changed its name to Roohi Afzana as per the latest video shared by Maddock films. The movie stars Janhvi in double roles alongside actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.