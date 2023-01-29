Home

Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya Get Cosy, Ananya Panday-Khushi Kapoor Join For Theme Party – See Throwback Pics

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor look their sexy best in stunning white outfits in throwback photos with Orry and Shikhar Pahariya - Check here:

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and their BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry were spotted in an all-white outfit in viral photos. Bollywood’s favourite star kids made waves with these unseen cosy photos on social media. Orry shared these happy, throwback photos on his Instagram stories, also featuring Jahnvi Kapoor’s rumoured BF Shikar Pahariya. Janhvi Kapoor looked stunningly hot in a body-hugging dress with a busty, halter neckline. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, looked like a vision to sore eyes in a strapless white dress with shimmery eyes. Janhvi’s sister Khushi wore a sexy white bodycon maxi dress with a deep neckline.

CHECK JANHVI KAPOOR, ANANYA PANDAY AND KHUSHI KAPOOR VIRAL PICS

In one of the group photos, Janhvi Kapoor got surprised as her rumoured beau Shikhar held her close. Janhvi, Ananya and Orry were all smiles in another photo while Khushi strike a sexy pose in the third photo. The pictures went viral in no time as their fans dropped fire emojis for the gang in the comment section.

Orry has been spotted with several B’town celebs like Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Sara Ali Khan, and several others. In fact, dating rumours of Janhvi Kapoor and Orry emerged all over the internet but disappeared after the actor arrived with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at several events.

