Janhvi Kapoor Starts 2024 by Seeking Blessings at Tirupati Balaji Temple with BF Shikhar Pahariya, See Pics
Janhvi Kapoor's Spiritual Start to 2024: The actor visits Tirupati Balaji Temple Visit with alleged beau Shikhar Pahariya. See first video and photos.
Actress Janhvi Kapoor made a spiritual visit to Tirupati Balaji Temple, accompanied by Tollywood actor Maheswari and rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya. Clad in a golden saree, Janhvi sought blessings from Lord Balaji, capturing the moment on Instagram, signalling the start of 2024. Though Janhvi and Shikhar haven’t officially addressed their relationship, their frequent appearances together have sparked speculation. Shikhar, grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde, is known for his roles as an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.
Here are a series of photos of Janhvi Kapoor shared by her:
Additionally, Janhvi is set to feature in the Pan-India film ‘Devara,’ sharing the screen with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, expanding her diverse filmography.
