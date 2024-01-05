Janhvi Kapoor Starts 2024 by Seeking Blessings at Tirupati Balaji Temple with BF Shikhar Pahariya, See Pics

Recently, Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor made an appearance on the latest episode of Karan Johar’s famed celebrity chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan 8’. Amidst ongoing media speculation, Janhvi Kapoor’s relationship status with Shikhar Pahariya has been a constant focus. Despite being spotted together frequently, neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has officially addressed their relationship status. However, in the latest episode of ‘Koffee With Karan,’ Janhvi Kapoor openly discussed her connection with Shikhar Pahariya, shedding light on their relationship.

Karan inquired, “You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?” Janhvi answered, “Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parinde Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot.”

“I will say this, I think not just for me, but for Khushi and for dad (Boney Kapoor) and for everyone in our family, he’s been there from the start. As a friend, in whatever capacity and not in a way that made me feel like he’s expecting anything or he’s a pushover. He was just there in a very selfless, dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being for another human being,” the actress continued.

In professional news, Janhvi’s upcoming film, ‘Mr and Mrs Maahi,’ alongside RajKummar Rao, received a new release date of April 19, 2024, announced by Dharma Productions. The sports drama, directed by Sharan Sharma of ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ fame, marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar after ‘Roohi.’