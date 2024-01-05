Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Janhvi Kapoor Starts 2024 by Seeking Blessings at Tirupati Balaji Temple with BF Shikhar Pahariya, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor Starts 2024 by Seeking Blessings at Tirupati Balaji Temple with BF Shikhar Pahariya, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor's Spiritual Start to 2024: The actor visits Tirupati Balaji Temple Visit with alleged beau Shikhar Pahariya. See first video and photos.

Published: January 5, 2024 12:42 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Kritika Vaid

Janhvi Kapoor Starts 2024 by Seeking Blessings at Tirupati Balaji Temple with BF Shikhar Pahariya, See Pics
Janhvi Kapoor Starts 2024 by Seeking Blessings at Tirupati Balaji Temple with BF Shikhar Pahariya, See Pics

Actress Janhvi Kapoor made a spiritual visit to Tirupati Balaji Temple, accompanied by Tollywood actor Maheswari and rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya. Clad in a golden saree, Janhvi sought blessings from Lord Balaji, capturing the moment on Instagram, signalling the start of 2024. Though Janhvi and Shikhar haven’t officially addressed their relationship, their frequent appearances together have sparked speculation. Shikhar, grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde, is known for his roles as an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

Trending Now

Here are a series of photos of Janhvi Kapoor shared by her:

You may like to read

Recently, Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor made an appearance on the latest episode of Karan Johar’s famed celebrity chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan 8’. Amidst ongoing media speculation, Janhvi Kapoor’s relationship status with Shikhar Pahariya has been a constant focus. Despite being spotted together frequently, neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has officially addressed their relationship status. However, in the latest episode of ‘Koffee With Karan,’ Janhvi Kapoor openly discussed her connection with Shikhar Pahariya, shedding light on their relationship.

Karan inquired, “You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?” Janhvi answered, “Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parinde Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot.”

“I will say this, I think not just for me, but for Khushi and for dad (Boney Kapoor) and for everyone in our family, he’s been there from the start. As a friend, in whatever capacity and not in a way that made me feel like he’s expecting anything or he’s a pushover. He was just there in a very selfless, dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being for another human being,” the actress continued.

In professional news, Janhvi’s upcoming film, ‘Mr and Mrs Maahi,’ alongside RajKummar Rao, received a new release date of April 19, 2024, announced by Dharma Productions. The sports drama, directed by Sharan Sharma of ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ fame, marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar after ‘Roohi.’

Additionally, Janhvi is set to feature in the Pan-India film ‘Devara,’ sharing the screen with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, expanding her diverse filmography.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.