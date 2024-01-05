Janhvi Kapoor to Replace Alia Bhatt in Dulhania Series? Karan Johar Breaks Silence

Home

Recently, a report claimed that Janhvi Kapoor will replace Alia Bhatt in Dulhania 3. However, Karan Johar has recently opened up on the matter.

Whether it was Badri Ki Dulhania or Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, both movies turned out to be a massive hit among the audience. Now, the report claims that Dhulhania 3 is under work. However, speculations were rife that Dharma Productions will now not consider Alia Bhatt for the female lead and instead the production has already roped in Janhvi Kapoor to fill in Alia’s shoes in the third film.

According to information from PeepingMoon.com, Janhvi is set to take on the role of the new ‘Dulhania‘ in the franchise. While the reason for Alia not reprising her role in the successful series remains uncertain, it is speculated that her packed schedule in 2024 might be conflicting with the plans for Dulhania 3.

Now, Karan Johar has opened up on the issue and refuted the claims. The filmmaker said that all the reports are merely conjectures and untrue. Taking to Instagram, KJo wrote, “Every morning I wake up to the news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma productions… would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one!”

“We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified! We are humbled by the excitement shown by our future films but would love to have accuracy instead of speculation… Respectfully, Karan Johar,” the director added.

The news comes after when various reports surfaced online claiming that Shashank Khaitan is returning to direct Dulhania 3. The report stated, “Dulhania 3 will have a different plot and characters and is in no way connected to the previous parts, much like the approach taken with Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The pre-production for the film has already begun and will go on the floor in the next few months.”

Notably, the announcement coincides with Karan’s recent hint that Janhvi has a significant project under wraps, which he and Janhvi refrained from discussing. Karan dropped the hint during the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, just hours before the report surfaced.

