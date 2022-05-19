Mumbai: We have even seen actors getting trolled over their unusual fashion choices. The latest one adding to the list is Bollywood celeb Janhvi Kapoor who was spotted on Wednesday wearing a little black dress with lace straps and a slit. She opened her gorgeous wavy hair and completed the look with a pair of black heels and a lovely black bag. She had gone to a restaurant for a dinner party. Netizens are amused by her black outfit which looks more like a night suit. Scroll below for all the details!Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Grooves to 'In Ankhon Ki Masti’ And Fans Cannot Keep Calm: ‘Kya Adaiyein Hain’ - Watch

Janhvi Kapoor has been under the radar of netizens as she was recently seen wearing a 'nighty' dress to a restaurant. There is a video shared by a pap that showed Janhvi getting out of her car and heading to a restaurant. Reacting to her look, a user trolled her by writing, "literally in lingerie😅😅". Another user wrote, "The seems to be always wearing nightwear….". Someone declared the Roohi actor's dress as an 'undergarment' – "That is an undergarment😂😂😂".

Watch Janhvi Kapoor’s look in a black dress that got viral

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor never misses an opportunity to showcase her love for Bollywood. She recently attempted screen legend Rekha’s iconic In Ankhon Ki Masti from the 1981 period musical drama Umrao Jaan. Janhvi posted the video on her Instagram handle where she goes timeless with her charm and aura. Check out this post by Janhvi channelizing her inner Umrao Jaan.

Janhvi is currently shooting for Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan and will also be seen in Siddharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry. Janhvi has recently completed Mahakutty Xavier’s Mili, which is an official remake of Xavier’s Malayalam film Helen. Janhvi is reportedly also a part of Karan Johar’s epic directorial Takht where she plays Nadira Banu.