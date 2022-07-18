Janhvi Kapoor Trolls Herself, Wants to Star in a Film With Family: ‘We’ll Call it Nepotism’

Janhvi Kapoor Trolls Herself, Wants to Star in a Film With Family: Janhvi Kapoor, who is all geared up for her upcoming dark comedy Good Luck Jerry says she hardly gets to spend time with family. Janhvi, in one of her interviews stated that all of her family members are too caught up with their work. She said that the only way they all can spend time with each other is if they work on the same project. Janhvi Kapoor recently spent enough time with her father as she worked on his project Mili. When quizzed about working with Arjun Kapoor, she told Pinkvilla, “I hope so. I really hope so. The thing is that I think because we are all working so much…touchwood…we are not getting to spend as much time together as a family as I would want us to. And I think the most time I have spent with Papa has been during the shoot of Mili because we were creatively doing something together. So I think the only way now to get the family together is to just do a film, and like cast everyone in the family.”Also Read - 'Sushmita Sen is a Love Digger': Vikram Bhatt's Befitting Reply to Trolls on 'Gold Digger' Comment

Janhvi Wants to do a Film Titled ‘Nepotism’

Janhvi Wants to do a Film Titled 'Nepotism'

Janhvi jokingly said, "Maybe we'll have to call it nepotism only because it's all in the family. But yeah I would love to do a film with him." Janhvi was also asked about her views on the nepotism debate. The actor stated, "We've got a lot very easily so if a few people are saying things like nepotism and she doesn't deserve to be here like you can deal with that I think. It's not like, you're getting to do what you love to do so that debate is never-ending."

Janhvi will also be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi and Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan.

