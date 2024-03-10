Home

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Desi Girl in Shimmery Powder Blue Saree And Deep Neck Blouse – Watch Viral Video

For the event, Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn in a shimmery powder blue saree with a deep neck, matching blouse - Watch viral video.

Several stars, including Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Richa Chadha, and Ananya Panday, attended an event in Mumbai on Saturday night. Social media networks witnessed several videos and photos from the News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024. One celebrity who instantly caught our attention with her blingy appearance was Janhvi Kapoor. She loves sparkle and sequins as evidenced by her appearance at the award night. She wore six yards of elegance in a shimmery saree. The ‘Roohi‘ actor looked stunning in a powder blue saree that sparkled from every nook and corner. Her saree came with elaborate sequin embroidery all over it, attractively wrapped about her. Janhvi’s pallu tumbled gracefully off her shoulders. She served looks when paired her glamourous saree with a matching blouse that featured a sweetheart neckline. She looked amazing with her straight hair left open in the middle, pink cheeks, nude lipstick, and glowy makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Shimmery Powder Blue Saree – WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor’s video from the evening went viral on social media. Her fans and followers dropped hearts, fire and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Woow Janhvi Goddess 👑😍🙌 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Her dress and colour choices are really good 🔥 (sic).” Many users also hailed her as ‘Desi Girl’ in the comment section. The third user said, “Beautiful like her mom.. 😍😍🔥🙌🙌 😍✨❤ (sic).” The fourth user commented, “Looking so pretty 💞💞💞💞 (sic).”

On the work front, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will star together in Buchi Babu Sana’s RC 16. She will star opposite Jr. NTR in Devara, the much-awaited Telugu film debut. In addition, she has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Ulajh, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in her kitty.

