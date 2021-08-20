Mumbai: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has recently shared a hilarious throwback video from the Maldives trip. But let us tell you that, Janhvi is just raising the temperatures in a silver bikini and a shiny blue waist wrap-around. The clip is about expectations vs. reality! In the first video, Janhvi looks smoking hot as she poses with the juice presser. In another video, Janhvi shows the reality that it actually is a tough job to take a glass of juice from the machine.Also Read - Khushi Kapoor is The Most Glamorous Guest in Ivory Floral Dress Worth Rs 13,234 With Prada Bag

While sharing the clip, the Roohi star wrote, “Expectation vs. Reality #OJistheOG”. The outfit she wore in the video was seen in one of the Magazine cover she had posted earlier. Also Read - Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's Wedding Pictures: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Stun at The Private Ceremony

In April, Janhvi had gone to the Maldives with her friends. She had shared a series photos of herself enjoying her meal with her friends. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Poses in Beige Knit Top Worth Rs 4,199, And No Pants

In one of the interviews, Janhvi had shared some great plans for her dream wedding. It should be a traditional wedding and the amazing bachelorette should be on a yacht in a jaw-dropping location i.e. Capri.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi, co-starring Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao. She made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar. She went on to feature in films such as Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her upcoming films are Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and she will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.