Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted in a gorgeous vibrant lehenga for a wedding in Surat. The video of 'Bawaal' actress twirling in traditional ensemble won several hearts - WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to demonstrate her endless fashion sense with each new ensemble. The Gen-Z diva distinguishes herself from her peers with her remarkable sense of style in both western and ethnic attire. The Bawaal actress recently showed off her traditional elegance in a lehenga when she was in Surat attending a wedding. Janhvi Kapoor’s most recent appearance is proof that she loves to whirl and swirl in a lehenga. Her makeup artists dropped a jolly video of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter on Instagram. The caption on the post read, “Trust her to fill the frame with a lots of colour and joy, to her very own song! (sic).”

Janhvi Kapoor’s video went viral on social media in no time. Her fans and followers dropped hearts, fire and heart-eyes for the actress in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Looking Very Pretty in This Nicely Designed Well Crafted Premium Outfits ❤️ Beautiful Skin Complexion and Very Nice Hairstyle ❤️ Your Flying Hairs During Your Twirling Looks Beautiful ❤️ Your Eye Winking is Very Nice (sic).” Another user said, “Janhvi ji radiates both grace and talent, effortlessly bringing characters to life with her captivating performances. Her on-screen presence is a true reflection of her beauty, inside and out. @janhvikapoor ❤️🙌🔥 (sic).”

Janhvi Kapoor Plays With Colours in Vibrant Lehenga – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanvi | Makeup Specialist (@tanvichemburkar)

Her choice of vibrant outfits, when she’s not shimmering in sequins, provides major festive look inspiration. Janhvi recently chose a stunningly vibrant lehenga from Annu Patel’s collection. Usually, Janhvi Kapoor sticks to wearing sarees for her ethnic looks, but this time, her traditional outfit had us swooning. She started off her colourful lehenga ensemble with a lovely sweetheart neckline shirt with half sleeves. The blouse added a pop of colour and appeal to the ensemble with its gorgeous colourful threadwork embroidery, gota patti, golden metallic sequins, pearly tiny drops, and beads glued all over its surface. She wore it with a flowing lehenga that had vibrant patchwork.

Regarding her selection of accessories, Janhvi Kapoor selected exquisite pieces that had an oxidized finish. She chose a lovely kada, an enticing choker, and a set of blingy earrings. Her vibrant lehenga ensemble looked great with her accessories. Janhvi applied cosmetics, emphasizing her eyes with a thin line of eyeliner and a smudged kohl-rimmed effect. She gave her face the ideal radiance by carefully contouring and blushing her cheekbones. She accessorized her soft glam base with glittering silver eyeshadow and pale pink lipstick.

Janhvi Kapoor will shortly begin filming a movie each with Ram Charan, Suriya, and Varun Dhawan, according to Pinkvilla sources.

