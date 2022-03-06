Janhvi Kapoor’s 25th Birthday: Actor Janhvi Kapoor turned a year older today and she is getting flooded with birthday wishes from her fans and family members. Daughter of late actor Sridevi and director Boney Kapoor, Janhvi turns 25 years old and her family members have wished her the sweetest throwback pictures. While father and younger sister Khushi Kapoor shared her childhood pictures, Arjun Kapoor and Anushla Kapoor have shared adorable pictures with the birthday girl.Also Read - Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor Turns A Year Older Today, Her Net Worth Income Will Blow You Mind - Watch

Arjun Kapoor shared a goofy picture with step-sister Janhvi Kapoor on his Instagram account and captioned it, "I know I wasn't around for quite a few birthdays but now you're stuck with me for life…" The actor added a hug and heart emoji and tagged her.



Anshula Kapoor on the other hand shared an adorable mushy picture with Janhvi and captioned it, “HBD loverrr @janhvikapoor!! A year older! A year bolder! Here’s to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food videos together, crying together, messing up together, watching emo films together and loving each other! You’re my Bae, I love youuuu ❤️❤️ (more than you love tiramisu.”

Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor, took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of her daughter. He accompanied the picture with a list of her finest traits. He wrote, “Joy of our lives, remain the way you are , simple, down to earth , respectful to everyone , spreading warmth , these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday beta(sic).” He also shared a picture of the actor on her Instagram story and captioned, “Happy Birthday Trillion $ baby” along with red heart emojis.

Khushi Kapoor dropped the sweetest birthday wish for her sister on her Instagram story and captioned it, “Happy birthday my everything.” The sisters are seen in the photo seated in a golf cart, smiling adorably for the camera.

How cute! Happy Birthday, Dear Janhvi Kapoor. We wish you nothing but lifetime joy and happiness.