Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday posted a video on her official Instagram page showcasing her belly-dancing skills. In the video, Janhvi is seen grooving along with the Kareena Kapoor song San Sanana from the 2001 period drama Asoka, starring Shah Rukh Khan. She captioned the post as: "Missing post burrito belly dance sessions 🌯🤢💕🙃". Janhvi's hot and sexy dance moves and expressions received mixed reactions from netizens. While fans blindly appreciated her performance, many felt she is yet to nail the art of belly-dancing. Some even drew comparisons with her mother, late Bollywood superstar Sridevi.

A section of netizens pointed out that while Janhvi is a good dancer, she needs to work harder on her facial expressions while dancing.

The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor wore a white harem pant with a white crop top for the performance. She flaunted her belly in the video shared below.

Watch Janhvi’s dance here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



Janhvi was last seen in the digitally-released film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a biopic of former IAF pilot, Gunjan Saxena. The film was released on Netflix to positive reviews.

The actress will next feature in Good Luck Jerry, which has begun shooting in Punjab. On Monday, Kapoor announced that she had begun filming Good Luck Jerry, a Punjab-set film produced by Aanand L Rai. She shared the first look from the project in an Instagram post.

Good Luck Jerry is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.