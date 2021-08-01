Mumbai: Actor Janhvi Kapoor has some great plans for her dream wedding but there is one thing that is not with her is the right man in her life. From traditional wedding theme and its location to amazing bachelorette on a yacht in a jaw-dropping location i.e. Capri, the actor has planned everything. Janhvi Kapoor, who is the daughter of Late Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, got candid in an interview with a fashion magazine and spoke about her future wedding, and how she imagines it to be.Also Read - Karan Johar's Dream Project Takht Shelved Due To 'Controversial Mughal History'?

While sharing details about her dream wedding Janhvi Kapoor said that she wants it simple and basic and wants the events should wrap up in 2 days. Recently, the diva spoke to Peacock Magazine in a video that she will have her bachelorette party ‘in Capri, on a yacht’, and her wedding will take place at Tirupathi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will take place at ‘a house in Mylapore’, probably the actor referred to late actor Sridevi’s ancestral home. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Calls Sister Khushi Kapoor 'Queen' As She Stuns Fans With Her Sunkissed Picture

When asked about the reception, Janhvi said, “Is a reception necessary? No na? Screw the reception then, I will niptau jaldi.” She also talked about her outfits that she will be wearing gold and ivory kanjivaram or a pattu pavadai saree on her d-day and pink on her mehendi. Janhvi wants to have a simple and basic wedding with mogra flowers’ decoration. Also Read - Khushi Kapoor, in Red Sports Bra And Shorts, Gives Retro Vibes - Do You Like?

While speaking about who she will be marrying with, her husband, Janhvi Kapoor reacted laughingly and said ‘I will be marrying a sane human being, because I haven’t met one of those yet.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi, co-starring Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao. She made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar. She went on to feature in films such as Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her upcoming films are Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and she will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.