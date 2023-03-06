Home

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: As Janhvi Kapoor has turned a year old, her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya has shared the sweetest birthday post. He gave a glimpse of their romantic beach vacation when the two had gone. Shikhar shared a silhouette picture of the two facing toward the sea during the moonlit night. The viral photo didn’t feature the lovebirds’ faces as they were facing their backs on camera. Shikhar can be seen holding Janhvi close. While sharing the pic on the Instagram story, Pahariya wrote, “Happy birthday,” with a heart emoji.

Janhvi Kapoor re-posted Shikhar Pahariya’s birthday wish on her Instagram story. It seems like the pic that Shikhar has posted is from the Maldives.

A look at Shikhar’s post for Janhvi here:

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have become close and he also leaves comments on Janhvi’s Instagram posts. The two were in a relationship at one point, but they broke up. Karan Johar in Koffee With Karan 7 also spoke about it.

