Janmashtami 2022: One of the most important festivals in India, Krishna Janmashtami that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu is celebrated with a lot of fervor across the country. This year 2022 marks the 5,249th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and is being celebrated on August 18 and 19 across the nation. Over the years, many actors have played Lord Krishna in several television shows and films. And on the the special occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, let's take a look at actors who rose to fame and won the hearts of the audience by playing the powerful role of Lord Krishna on screen.

TV Actors Who Rose To Fame By Playing Lord Krishna

Sumedh Mudgalkar: Sumedh is touted as modern day Krishna with his portrayal of Lord Krishna in the popular show RadhaKrishn. The plot of the television series revolves around Radha and Krishna’s eternal love. The show premiered in 2018, and it continues to air on Star Bharat. Sumedh’s quote and dialogues are widely popular on social media.

Sourabh Raaj Jain: Sourabh also became synonym to Lord Krishna with his portrayal of Lord Krishna in Swastik Productions’ Mahabharat. The mythological show aired on Star Plus from 2013 to 2014. He also played the role of Lord Shiva in Mahakali and Lord Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, however the actor gain maximum popularity with his portrayal of lord Krishna.

Nitish Bhardwaj: TV actor Nitish Bhardwaj played the role of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s television show ‘Mahabharat’. At the young age of just 23 he became an overnight star. He also played Lord Vishnu and several of his avatars in Chopra’s other show, titled Vishnu Puran.

Swapnil Joshi: Superhit Marathi actor Swapnil Joshi essayed the role of Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar’s cult show ‘Shri Krishna’. On the show, Swapnil played the role of a teenage Krishna and became a household name.

Sarvadaman D. Banerjee: Sarvadaman D. Banerjee is a Bengali actor who played the role of grownup Krishna in Ramanand Sagar’s hit television show ‘Shri Krishna’. He was also seen as Lord Vishnu as Krishna was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu in the hit series. Banerjee was widely lauded by the masses for his role in this television show, which aired on DD National back in the 1990s.

This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on both 18 and 19 August. The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated widely in most parts of the country, especially in cities like Vrindavan and Mathura, where many people believe Lord Krishna was born and spent his early years.