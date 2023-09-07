Home

Janmashtami 2023: Vicky Kaushal To Take Part In Biggest Dahi Handi Celebrations With Mumbaikars

Ahead of the Dahi Handi celebrations, the ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ star dropped images of himself with little munchkins and captioned, “From Bhajan Kumar and our lovely little Kanhaiyaas to all of you... Happy Janmashtami!”

The Great Indian Family is all set to release in theatres on September 22. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Janmashtami 2023: As the nation celebrates Krishna Janmashtami with much deviation, Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is gearing up to promote his upcoming outing, The Great Indian Family. On this auspicious occasion, people will be seen climbing the human pyramid to the iconic song, Govinda Aala Re Aala. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal, who has often witnessed the frenzy of Dahi Handi, is set to join Mumbai’s biggest Dahi Handi celebrations in Ghatkopar. As part of a special promotional plan ahead of the film’s release, he will be at ground zero making thousands of people dance to his latest foot-tapping song, ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja’, from The Great Indian Family, which is currently climbing the music charts.

As per sources, a turnout of more than 1,000 is expected to join the star for the Janmashtami celebrations.

Vicky Kaushal Wishes Fans On Janmashtami

Ahead of the Dahi Handi celebrations, the ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ star dropped images of himself with little munchkins wishing fans on the occasion. He captioned, “From Bhajan Kumar and our lovely little Kanhaiyaas to all of you… Happy Janmashtami!”

Vicky Kaushal Reminisces Childhood Memories

While interacting with ANI about his upcoming film, Vicky Kaushal said, “Growing up in Mumbai, Dahi Handi was more than just a celebration. It was all about the spirit, unity, and unbreakable bonds of the people. I always felt that the human pyramid is a powerful metaphor for resilience and unity formed to break the ‘Handi’.”

He went on to add that this festival reflects India’s spirit and he is extremely delighted that this year, he gets to be a part of that infectious vibe and celebrate it with such enthusiastic kids. He further added that this will definitely take him down his childhood memory lane when he used to go with his family for the local Dahi Handi celebration.

Vicky Kaushal’s Upcoming Films

On the acting front, apart from The Great Indian Family opposite Manushi Chillar which is all set to hit theatres on September 22, Uri: The Surgical Strike fame is roped in for The Immortal Ashwatthama alongside Allu Arjun and Sara Ali Khan. Post that, the actor will headline in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. The film also casts Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.

