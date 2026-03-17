Jannat Zubair, brother Ayaan allegedly chased on highway in daylight scare; investigation underway: 'Distressing experience...'

Popular television actor and social media star Jannat Zubair Rahmani recently went through a deeply unsettling experience that has left her fans worried. The young star, who enjoys a massive online following, was reportedly involved in a frightening incident while travelling with her brother, Ayaan Zubair Rahmani. According to information shared by her team, the siblings allegedly faced a physical assault attempt and were chased on a highway in broad daylight. The shocking development quickly caught attention online after an official statement was shared on social media, reassuring everyone that both Jannat and Ayaan are safe.

While the exact details of the incident remain unclear, authorities have reportedly launched an investigation to determine what happened and who may have been involved.

Official statement confirms Jannat and Ayaan are safe

Soon after the news broke, Jannat’s team issued an Instagram statement to inform fans about the situation and reassure them about the siblings’ safety.

The statement read, “Hi all, we would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight yesterday. The investigation is ongoing, with police authorities actively looking into the matter. Jannat and Ayaan are safe now. We truly appreciate your concern and are thankful for the constant support. – Team Jannat Zubair (sic).”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

The update quickly spread across social media platforms, with many fans expressing relief after learning that the duo was unharmed.

Team urges people to avoid speculation

Along with the statement, Jannat’s team also urged followers and well-wishers not to circulate unverified claims while the investigation is underway.

The caption accompanying the statement said, “We request your trust in the update shared here. Please refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information (sic).” The message was aimed at preventing rumours from spreading during a sensitive situation.

Fans flood social media with support and prayers

As the update went viral online, fans and followers quickly took to the comments section to express their concern and support for the siblings.

One user wrote, “Hope you both are doing well now. Praying for your safety from the Almighty.” Another comment read, “This must have been so scary. So glad you both are safe. May Allah always keep you under His protection.”

A third message said, “Please take care of yourselves, Jannat and Ayaan. It’s so scary to hear what happened, but we are so glad you both are safe now. We are always standing by you, no matter what happens!”

Jannat Zubair continues to remain a popular young star

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is among the most well-known young faces in the entertainment industry today. She first gained recognition as a child actor on television and gradually built a strong presence across digital platforms.

With millions of followers on Instagram, she has become one of the most influential social media personalities in the country. The actress is currently seen as a contestant on the cooking reality show “Laughter Chefs,” where her lively personality has made her a favourite among viewers. For now, fans remain relieved that both Jannat and her brother, Ayaan, are safe as authorities continue to investigate the troubling incident.