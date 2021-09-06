Mumbai: Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2, 2021, leaving everyone in a state of shock. Sidharth’s demise has affected his colleagues and friends in the industry and one of them is actor-singer Jasleen Matharu, who couldn’t believe Shukla’s sudden death and had to be hospitalised. In a video shared from the hospital bed, Jasleen revealed how she landed up there. The clip shows Jasleen with an IV drip fixed into her left palm saying, “The day Sidharth died, I had visited his home. I was totally shaken up – first, on hearing the news and then, seeing the atmosphere at his place. After meeting Shehnaaz Gill and aunty (Sidharth’s mother), when I came home, I saw messages I had received, which said: ‘Tum bhi mar jao (you also die). This affected me a lot as life is unpredictable. This is the first time in my life that I have been affected so badly. I don’t know what happened but I had a temperature (104 degrees) yesterday and I had to be hospitalised. Take care of yourself and pray that I, too, get well soon.”Also Read - Arshi Khan on Celebs Behaving Like 'Wannabes' Over Sidharth Shukla's Death: It’s Overacting And Fake

Jasleen had previously talked to leading media Pinkvilla, where she revealed her experience of meeting Shehnaaz and Sidharth's mother and sisters. She said, "Nobody in the family is able to say or express anything. His mother, I must say is a superwoman, a strong, very strong lady who has kept herself calm in this emotional turmoil as well. She is too numb to express anything right now. His sisters also are unable to express anything. There were some things that his mother told me and it made me cry even more. I can't really tell what all she told me, but all I can say is that it broke my heart. I spoke to Shehnaaz but she is not in a good state. She was just sitting at a place, blank, nothing to say, lost in her world. I went up to her, tried talking but all she asked me to do was to sit next to her. I saw how disturbed she was and asked her to sleep. Exhausted, she fell off to sleep."