Singer-model Jasleen Matharu became an overnight sensation when she participated with Bhajan samrat Anup Jalota as his girlfriend in the 12th season of controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan. The diva, who is always in news for some or the other reason, has once again managed to grab all the limelight after her recent photos in which she is dressed up as a bride have gone viral on the Internet. In the photo, we see Jasleen Matharu wearing a sindoor, choodha and is dressed in a bridal avatar which left everyone wondering if she has married Anup Jalota.

However, in a recent interview with SpotboyE, Jasleen revealed that she dressed up like that only for her TikTok video and gave a clarification on the same. "I was shooting a music video on the song Chupke Se from Saathiya at home. Yes, I dressed like a newly-wed girl at her honeymoon. But surely, I didn't expect that it would lead to so much chaos," said the former Bigg Boss contestant.

View this post on Instagram Chupke se ❤️🤫🤫 A post shared by Jasleen Matharu ਜਸਲੀਨ ਮਠਾੜੂ (@jasleenmatharu) on Apr 28, 2020 at 6:54am PDT



In an interview with Hindustan Times after her eviction from Bigg Boss 12, Jasleen had revealed, “The truth is that there has always been a guru-shishya relationship between us. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Anup ji had called me on stage by referring to me as his shishya. Since it was a premier show with Salman Khan and Anup ji, I immediately thought of playing a stupid prank. I went on stage and cracked a joke that we were in a relationship for three years and are going in the house as a couple.”