Mumbai: We have seen Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin coming together in their first music video “Tera Suit” and now once again the television’s most loved duo is coming together in another music video. But this time, it’s not the same love story. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin se hi Shaadi Karni Hai: Aly Goni Declares His Love Like Never Before

Jasmin and Aly took to social media sharing a glimpse of their upcoming track “Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega”. The song is sung and composed by Vishal Mishra and portrays Jasmin and Aly as a married couple. The teaser is enough to conclude that Aly is playing the role of a cheater husband here. It can also be said that the rest of the story will be about love, betrayal, revenge and self-respect. Also Read - 'Ghar Ki Bahu' Jasmin Bhasin Prepares Iftaar at Aly Goni's House, Fans Can't Stop Gushing

Sharing the teaser of social media, Aly and Jasmine wrote, “Ye jo jagah jagah dard ki kahaniyaan sunata hai, farebi hai, sab jhooth batata hai!” #TuBhiSatayaJayega Teaser is Out Now! Batao kaisa laga.” Also Read - Fan Asks Aly Goni 'Will You Marry Me?', Actor Replies With Jasmin Bhasin's Picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ~ علی گونی (@alygoni)

Several of Jasmin and Aly’s fans including former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee dropped a heart emoji in the comment section of Aly Goni’s post. “Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega” will be released on April 27.

Jasmin and Aly confessed their love for each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Even outside the Bigg Boss house, the duo has been spotted together several times whether it is for shopping or for dinner dates. Recently, Jasmin was also seen helping Aly’s family with Iftaari preparations. A video of the same had gone viral on social media. In the video, Aly was giving instructions for preparing meals and was also enjoying happy moments with Jasmin.