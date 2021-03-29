TV actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are TV industry’s lovebirds, who found feelings for each other on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin celebrated Holi together by applying colours and dancing to their music Tera Suit. In the video Aly is seen chasing Jasmin and the diva, on the other side blushes as Aly applies gulaal on her face. While sharing the video on her Instagram, Jasmin Bhasin declared that Tera Suit is the Holi anthem. “Holi hai!!!!! Holi anthem of the year @alygoni @tonykakkar @anshul300 @desimusicfactory @raghav.sharma.14661”, she captioned. Also Read - Hoi 2021: Taimur Ali Khan is a Swagger Drenched in Colours, Poses With Yo Sign - See Pics

One of the fans took to the comment section and wrote: 'Jasmin thora aur sharmaao'.

Watch the videos from Jasmin and Aly’s Holi here:

In Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni’s most heartbreaking moment was to watch Jasmin Bhasin leaving the house. He revealed that “The one thing I wished would not have happened in the Bigg Boss house was Jasmin’s eviction. I wanted to see us in the top two”. However, he admits the show helped him build a positive image, as he was praised for the support he extended to Jasmin, and later Rahul Vaidya.