Small screen lovebirds, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are dating for quite sometime now, the duo is opted spotted on romantic outings leaving their fans in awe over their sizzling chemistry. Recently, Jasmin Bhasin opened up on the couple's marriage rumours, the actress set the record straight by clearly stating that there are no marriage plans for now.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 31-year-old Jasmin refuted the rumours that claimed she's going to marry her boyfriend Aly Goni soon. Jasmin said that they have "no plans to get married anytime soon". She also added that they both are quite ambitious and have placed their careers as their first priority.

On a related note, Aly had earlier spoken about a special announcement to be made, and fans interpreted that "special" announcement to be their wedding news. Defending Aly, Jasmin affirmed, "Aly never said anything like this in any of the interviews."

Jasmin Bhasin on wedding with Aly Goni

”Aly and I had announced that we are coming up with some announcement that was conceived as we are getting married. And, we are still justifying that,” she added. They also pointed out that the special announcement was regarding their YouTube channel ‘Jasly’. She concluded, ”Wedding isn’t on the cards right now because we ourselves are kids right now.”

On work front, Jasmin Bhasin’s song titled ‘Iss Baarish Mein’ was recently released on June 14. The actress is paired opposite Shaheer Sheikh in the song which is already a blockbuster on YouTube.

Coming back to Jasmin-Aly wedding news, looks like fans need to wait a little longer for their favourite couple to finally tie the knot.