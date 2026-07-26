Jasmin Bhasin hits back at those constantly asking about her wedding plans: ‘Tumko kya padi…’

Jasmin Bhasin has opened up about the endless questions surrounding her marriage to Aly Goni. Ahead of her television comeback, the actress made it clear that she is tired of being asked about her wedding plans, saying people should stop treating someone else's personal life as public property.

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Jasmin Bhasin (PC: IMDb)

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin has addressed the constant questions surrounding her marriage plans with longtime boyfriend Aly Goni. The couple, who have been in a relationship after their Bigg Boss 14 journey, often find themselves at the centre of wedding rumours. The couple have been together for several years and remain one of television’s most loved pairs. While fans continue to root for them, Jasmin believes there should be a clear line between curiosity and intrusion. Speaking ahead of her return to television with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, the actress addressed the constant speculation surrounding her marriage and didn’t hold back in sharing how she really feels.

Jasmin Bhasin on wedding questions: ‘It’s nobody’s business’

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Jasmin Bhasin said she doesn’t understand why people are so invested in knowing when she and Aly Goni will tie the knot. She stressed that marriage is a deeply personal decision and should happen only when the couple feels ready. She said, “Mujhe lagta hain ki aapko kya lend-dena. Naa aapne catering ka bill bharna hai, Naa aapne shaadi ka decoration karna hai. Aapka kya matlab hain, jab karna hain, tab kar lenge. Aap apne kaam se kaam rakho. Mujhe seriously yahi aata hai. Tumko kya padi hain. Tumko lena-dena kya hain. Jab hogi, tab pata chal jaayega” (I don’t see why this concerns you. You don’t have to pay the catering bill or handle the wedding decorations. We’ll do it when we’re ready. Just mind your own business. Honestly, that’s exactly how I feel. Why do you care? What business is it of yours? You’ll find out when it happens.)

The actress said she finds it strange that the same question follows her everywhere despite answering it several times before. According to Jasmin, people need to respect personal boundaries instead of repeatedly demanding updates about someone else’s private life. She added that when the right time comes, they will happily share the news themselves.

‘People have a sadist mentality,’ says Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin also expressed her frustration over the pressure celebrities face regarding their relationships. She remarked that some people seem to enjoy constantly questioning others about their personal choices, calling it a “sadist mentality.” Jasmin said, “It’s nobody’s business. It’s just that logon ko maza aane lag raha hai. At some point, people have this sadist mentality; they are like, maybe this question bothers them, that is why they don’t give an answer, but it is a conscious decision.”

She added said, I don’t know, shayad log apne shaadi se khush nahin hain isliye unko lagta hai ‘yeh kyu khush hain, yeh bhi miserable hona chahiye, shadi karo.’ Mujhe kabhi kabhi hasi bhi aati hai ke main joke bhi karta hu ke tum log aisa sochthe ho kya. Whenever it has to happen, and it will happen. (I don’t know; perhaps people aren’t happy in their own marriages, so they think, “Why are they happy? They should be miserable too—get married.” Sometimes I even laugh and joke, asking, “Is that really what you guys think?”)

She explained that the endless speculation often creates unnecessary pressure, even though there is nothing unusual about two people choosing to marry on their own timeline.

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Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni relationship timeline

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s love story began with a strong friendship before turning into a relationship. The two reportedly met during their stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, where they developed a close bond and became good friends. Their relationship took a major turn during Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. Jasmin was already a contestant on the show when Aly entered as a wild card contestant, and their emotional connection inside the house made fans notice their growing closeness. During the show, Jasmin opened up about her feelings for Aly and revealed that their bond had evolved beyond friendship.

After Bigg Boss 14, the couple made their relationship more public and often shared glimpses of their life together. They continued to support each other professionally and personally, becoming one of television’s most loved couples.

Their journey from co-stars and close friends to partners has remained a fan favourite, with their bond continuing to make headlines even years after Bigg Boss 14.