Mumbai: It is due to coronavirus-induced lockdown that we are not able to step out and visit our favourite places in the city. Celebrities are no different. Jasmin Bhasin took to social media sharing what she is missing during this lockdown and it is a dinner date with Aly Goni.

Jasmin shared a picture on Instagram from one of her dates with her boyfriend Aly Goni. In the picture, both Bigg Boss contestants were seen dressed in casuals and enjoying a candlelight dinner together. Sharing the picture, Jasmin wrote, "When we could step out for dinner date #throwback #jasly #youaskedforit." Aly also took to the comments section of the post and dropped a couple of teary-eyed emojis.

Fans were also quick to shower love. While one of their fans wrote, "Najar stay away from them okay!!", another one wrote, "Shaadi karlo yaar tum dono." The duo's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Mahajan also showered love and wrote, "Wow so beautiful @alygoni is looking (laughing emoji, fire emoji and clapping emoji)."

Recently, Jasmin and Aly featured in a music video called, “Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega”. The duo presents a story of love, betrayal, revenge and self-respect. The song was sung and composed by Vishal Mishra.

Jasmin and Aly confessed their love for each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Even outside the Bigg Boss house, the duo has been spotted together several times whether it is for shopping or for dinner dates. Recently, Jasmin was also seen helping Aly’s family with Iftaari preparations. A video of the same had gone viral on social media. In the video, Aly was giving instructions for preparing meals and was also enjoying happy moments with Jasmin.