Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram Post: Actor Jasmin Bhasin is among the most fashionable personalities working in television. The actor is quite active on her social media and enjoys a sizable fan base due to her glamourous avatar. The TV actor, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14, gets immense love for her realism and endearing grin. She never fails to make heads turn with her poolside pictures. And she did it again! Water baby Jasmin has made her fans fall in love with the recent picture she shared on her social media. In the picture, Jasmin Bhasin can be seen coming out of the swimming pool in a lovely red, high-neck, stylish swimsuit. Her damp hair and sassy expressions have got us hooked on her latest picture. She captioned the picture, “You can’t swim with me,” along with tongue-out emojis.Also Read - Nora Fatehi and Jasmin Bhasin Spotted in Red Sizzling Attires, Arjun Kapoor Steals The Show in His Cool Glasses | Watch Video

Jasmin Bhasin oozes oomph in a red swimsuit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin Finally Breaks Silence On Marriage Rumours With Aly Goni: 'No We Aren't Getting Married'

Her fans cannot stop gushing over Jasmin’s recent picture and dropped heart and fire emojis. One of the users said, “Aaj garmi kuch zyaada hogyi hai.” Another user said, “Hayee garmi.” Also Read - Karan Kundrra Wears Recycled Tuxedo Previously Worn by Aly Goni on Bigg Boss, Fans Say 'Channel Has no Budget'

Jasmin made her television debut in Tashan-e-Ishq and went on to star in a number of other TV programs, such as Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. On the work front, Jasmin most recently teamed up with Shivin Narang for the music video Ijazzat Hai. Her most recent performance was in the song Iss Barish Mein with actor Shaheer Sheikh.

What do you think about Jasmin’s poolside look?