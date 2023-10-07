Home

Punjabi Singer Jasmine Sandlas received threat calls where she was warned about an alleged attack during her show at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Punjabi Singer Jasmine Sandlas Gets Life Threat Ahead of Live Show in Delhi

Punjabi Singer Jasmine Sandlas Gets Life Threat Ahead of Live Concert: Punjabi singer Jasmin Sandlas has received death threats ahead of her live concert at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The unknown people threating her claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Jasmine started receiving life threat calls as soon as she landed at the Delhi airport, as reported by NDTV. The police told about the possibility of alleged attack on the Punjabi singer. Delhi police has provided security cover to Jasmine. While the hotel where she is staying is under vigil. The Punjabi singer received the threat calls from international phone numbers.

JASMINE SANDLAS SHARES HER POPULAR TRACK:

JASMINE SANDLAS HAS WORKED IN POPULAR BOLLYWOOD PROJECTS

Jasmine sang Yaar Naa Miley in Salman Khan’s Kick and Illegal Weapon 2.0 in Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D. She also sung Baby Besharam from Taapsee Pannu-Akshay Kumar’s 2017 spy actioner Naam Shabana. Jasmine made her singing debut with Muskan from the album The Diamond which became a global hit.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently in Ahmedabad jail on drugs smuggling charges being probed by the NIA (National Investigation Agency). Lawrence is also an accused in the murder case of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The gangster recently took the responsibility behind the killing of Khalistani supporter Sukhdool Singh in Canada. The latter died in inter-gang violence. Lawrence has also threatened Salman Khan in connection to the blackbuck killing case. He has warned the Bollywood actor of grave consequences in a recent email. After that Salman’s security was increased. Lawrene had stated in 2018 that Salman had hurt the sentiments of the Bishnois, a sect that has love for animals among its tenets, by hunting a blackbuck. The Tiger 3 actor has already been acquited by the court in the blackbuck case.

