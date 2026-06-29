Jasmine Sandlas faces backlash after arriving 3 hours late and lip-syncing at Hyderabad show, fans say: ‘Dhurandhar ki success…’

Jasmine Sandlas' latest live performance has become a topic of discussion online after concertgoers shared videos and reactions, leading to widespread debate across social media.

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Jasmine Sandlas faces online criticism (PC: Instagram)

Singer Jasmine Sandlas has become the centre of online discussion after her recent concert in Hyderabad drew criticism from several attendees. Videos and posts shared by people who were present at the venue quickly went viral, with many expressing disappointment over how the event unfolded. Some audience members claimed the show started much later than scheduled and questioned parts of the performance. As the conversation spread across social media, both the singer and the event organisers came under scrutiny, making the concert one of the most talked-about entertainment stories over the weekend.

Why are fans upset with Jasmine Sandlas’ Hyderabad concert?

Jasmine Sandlas performed at Hyderabad’s Quake Arena on June 27. Soon after the event, several attendees took to social media to share their experience. According to multiple fan accounts, the concert, which was scheduled to begin at 8 PM, allegedly started around 11:20 PM. Many users claimed there was no proper communication regarding the delay. Some also alleged that parts of the performance appeared to be lip-synced, though Jasmine Sandlas has not publicly responded to these claims.

One disappointed attendee wrote, “I was a big fan of her but literally disappointed so much!! The show was supposed to start at 8 pm. You came at 11:20 with no acknowledgement or apology at all?? THREE HOURS LATE!!! And then you come and lip sync, literally what, on a live show??? Then leave abruptly at end, without any thank you, sorry or anything at all.” Another fan commented, “Dhurandhar ki success sar pe aa gayi hai.”

What did concertgoers say about the event management?

The criticism was not limited to the singer alone. Several attendees also blamed the organisers for poor event management, alleging that there was little communication about the delay.

One social media user wrote that they waited from 8 PM until 11:30 PM before leaving because of the long delay and lack of updates. Others described the event as poorly organised and criticised the management for food charges, crowd handling and overall coordination. Some attendees called it a disappointing experience and said fans deserved better communication after paying for tickets and waiting for hours.

See viral video of Jasmine Sandlas’ concert here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhiruchi Gupta | Personal Blog (@abhiruchigupta.life)

Has Jasmine Sandlas responded to the controversy?

At the time of writing, Jasmine Sandlas has not issued any public statement addressing the allegations regarding the delayed performance or the lip-sync claims. Likewise, there has been no official clarification from the organisers regarding the complaints shared by concertgoers. As a result, the discussion continues to grow online, with fans divided over the incident.

Who is Jasmine Sandlas?

Born in Jalandhar and raised in California, Jasmine Sandlas began her music career with Muskan in 2008 before collaborating with Bohemia on Gulabi. She entered Bollywood with the hit song Yaar Na Miley from Kick and has since delivered several popular tracks including Illegal Weapon 2.0, Taras Ni Aya Tujhko, Nasha, Ashiqaan and Poison Baby.

More recently, her songs from Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar‘s mega blockbuster Dhurandhar have received a strong response from listeners. She sang the title track and Shararat in the first film, while Jaiye Sanjana from Dhurandhar: The Revenge also became popular among fans.