Jason Sanjay shares ambitious Hollywood plan, wants father CM Vijay to star with THIS action superstar

Jason Sanjay revealed an exciting idea for a global action film as he spoke about his wish to see his father Vijay share screen space with Hollywood star Jason Statham. The filmmaker’s ambitious plan has grabbed attention among movie fans.

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Jason Sanjay reveals dream to direct Vijay with Jason Statham (PC: Instagram)

Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil superstar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has opened up about an ambitious film idea that has caught the attention of movie lovers. The young filmmaker revealed that his dream international project would feature his father alongside Hollywood action star Jason Statham. While Jason is preparing for his directorial journey, his vision reflects his interest in creating large-scale cinema with global appeal. His comments also highlight how growing up around film sets shaped his passion for storytelling and encouraged him to choose filmmaking as a career.

Jason Sanjay’s dream collaboration with Vijay and Jason Statham

During a conversation with Behindwoods TV, Jason Sanjay was asked which Tamil actor he would choose if Hollywood star Jason Statham wanted to collaborate with him for a film. Without hesitation, Jason named his father Vijay and said, “My dad (Vijay). It will be a great collaboration.”

He also added that he knew the answer would create a lot of reactions online and joked that it would likely lead to several memes and discussions among fans. The filmmaker’s statement has created excitement among audiences who have often imagined Indian stars collaborating with international action icons.

Jason Sanjay explains why he chose filmmaking?

Jason Sanjay shared these details while discussing his upcoming directorial debut Sigma, which stars actor Sundeep Kishan. He explained that his decision to become a filmmaker came naturally because of his childhood experiences around movie sets.

Talking about his early exposure to cinema, Jason said, “Since childhood, I had access to sets. That was my privilege. I had good exposure. I started to feel comfortable there. I normalised going to sets as part of my life. So, the interest sparked from there.” He revealed that filmmaking was not always his first career choice. Initially, he wanted to become a pilot and also considered pursuing cricket before developing a serious interest in movies during his higher secondary years.

Jason Sanjay’s debut film Sigma

Jason Sanjay is stepping into direction with Sigma, featuring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. The project marks an important beginning for him as he moves away from his family’s acting legacy and creates his own identity in the film industry. The film was initially expected to release on July 31 but reports suggest that its release schedule has been postponed.

Vijay’s latest film Jana Nayagan

On the work front, Vijay was recently seen in director H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, a Tamil political action drama produced by KVN Productions. Released worldwide on July 23, 2026, the film features Vijay as Vetri Kondan, a former IPS officer who takes responsibility for his late friend’s daughter and helps her overcome personal struggles while chasing her dream of joining the Indian Army.

The movie also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain in important roles. The film has reportedly performed strongly at the box office, crossing the Rs 250 crore gross mark worldwide within its first week. While some viewers praised Vijay’s farewell project, others had mixed reactions due to its political themes and larger-than-life presentation.