Telugu film Jathi Ratnalu is unstoppable at the box office and is going from strength to strength with each passing day, according to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh. The comedy-drama has been receiving tremendous response from the audience. However, the film has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others. The leak is an issue of concern for the makers as it may affect the box office collection. So far, the film has earned Rs 500,000 at the box office and even occupied the number five spot at the US box office. Also Read - Sreekaram Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The film has been directed and written by Anudeep KV and features Naveen Polishetty, Faria Abdullah, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles. The film revolves around three naive friends who are on a mission to find happiness in life post leaving the prison after being framed in a crime. Bankrolled under the banner Swapna Cinema, the film also features Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Naresh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Giri Babu, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

