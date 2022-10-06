Mumbai: Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday made an appeal to former First Lady of the US Michelle Obama to go back to the White House as not only the United States but the world needs her. In a Twitter post, Javed wrote, “Dear Ms Michelle Obama, I am not some young crazy fan but a 77 years old writer/ poet from India .hopefully any Indian would know my name . Madame please take my words seriously, not only US but the world needs you in White House . You shouldn’t shrug off this responsibility,” his tweet read.Also Read - US Green Card Applications Delay: White House Looks Into Removing Backlogs By April 2023

Javed Akhtar’s Appeal to Michelle Obama

Javed Akhtars' tweet was in response to Michelle Obama's tweet where she announced her 'The Light We Carry' tour, during which she will share her personal stories. The tour will cover Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The tour will be moderated in different states by celebrity hosts like Ellen Degeneres, Gayle King, Elizabeth Alexander, Conan OBrien, among others.

Dear Ms Michelle Obama , I am not some young crazy fan but a 77 years old writer/ poet from India .hopefully any Indian would know my name . Madame please take my words seriously , not only US but the world needs you in White House . You shouldn’t shrug off this responsibility . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 6, 2022



Michelle Obama is US President Barack Obama's wife who moved out of the White House in January 2017 after Obama's second term in the Oval Office ended. She is also the first African-American woman to hold the First Lady of the United States post.

Javed Akhtar Trolled

As soon as Javed Akhtar dropped the comment, netizens flooded the section with their political opinions and funny messages. While many joked about Akhtar ‘believing’ he is famous in India, others expressed disappointment over his silence on Sajid Khan’s debut in Bigg Boss 16.

