Veteran screenwriter, poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar has issued a video message requesting for unity in the times of the coronavirus. The popular film personality took to social media and posted a video in which he is appealing to people of the country to stay united to fight COVID-19. In the two minutes video, Akhtar talks about the reports of attacks on doctors and the rise in the cases of communal tension in the country. He says it's stupidity to attack those who are endangering their lives to protect us against the deadly virus.

The video message was first posted by Akhtar's wife Shabana Azmi who's herself a respected actor and an activist. While putting the video on her Twitter account on Sunday, Azmi simply wrote '#StopThisNow'. Check out the tweet here:

The celebrated poet began his speech by talking about unity. He said if we keep on suspecting others and won’t understand each other’s intentions, we will never be able to win our fight against the virus. He continued by saying how we should all salute the doctors and respect their contribution without which most of us would have been dying due to the virus. “The country is undergoing a crisis at this point in time. To fight this crisis called coronavirus, it is important for us to be united. If we will keep suspecting each other or won’t understand each other’s intentions, there will be no unity. You must salute these doctors who are endangering their lives to test you. It’s a matter of stupidity that I have heard people are pelting stones on those doctors. This should not be done,” he said.

Akhtar went on to address the Muslim community who’s observing Ramadan from April 23. The father of two appealed to the Muslims to say prayers inside their homes instead of visiting mosques. He said everything in this world is created by Him which means prayers can be offered anywhere.

He concluded his speech by asking all to be careful of their language and words. He said it’s important to ensure that we are not hurting others with our speech, slogans and deeds. “Ensure that your speech, slogans and deeds don’t create any suspicion in the minds of others. And to all the other citizens of the country, I would say please have faith in each other, practise unity, don’t resort to hatred. Only with the help of love and trust, we will be able to fight with the coronavirus,” he explained.