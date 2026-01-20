Home

Entertainment

Javed Akhtar breaks his silence on why he refused to write the songs of Sunny Deols Border 2, calls it, creative bankruptcy

Javed Akhtar breaks his silence on why he refused to write the songs of Sunny Deol’s Border 2, calls it, ‘creative bankruptcy’

Javed Akhtar breaks his silence on why he chose not to write the songs for Sunny Deol’s upcoming film Border 2 and shares his reasons with fans.

Javed Akhtar, the legendary lyricist behind the 1997 blockbuster Border, has opened up about why he chose not to work on the upcoming sequel Border 2. The news has created a stir among Bollywood fans, many of whom had hoped to see the iconic duo of Javed Akhtar and musician Anu Malik return for the sequel. In a recent interview, Akhtar described the offer from the film’s makers as a situation he could not accept, calling it “a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy.”

What did Javed Akhtar say?

The lyricist explained that while the team did approach him, he felt that simply reworking old songs from the original film was creatively limiting. “They did ask me to write for the film, but I refused. I really feel this is a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy. You have an old song, which did well, and you want to put it out again by adding something? Make new songs or else accept that you cannot do the same level of work,” he said.

Why Javed Akhtar rejected Border 2?

Javed Akhtar emphasized the importance of originality when creating music for films. He reflected on previous classics such as Haqeeqat (1964), which had iconic songs like ‘Kar chale hum fida’ and ‘Main yeh sochkar uske dar se utha tha’. He noted that while those songs were brilliant, filmmakers at that time did not reuse them. Instead, they created new tracks that connected with audiences. “Whatever is bygone, let that be. What is the need to recreate it? You are making a movie again, so create new songs. Why are you depending on the past? You have accepted that we can’t do it. We will live with the past glory,” he added.

What to expect from Border 2?

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Sunny Deol returns as the lead, joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The story is inspired by the 1971 India-Pakistan War, and the film aims to recreate the intensity and patriotism of the original. Several songs from the new film have already been unveiled, but most are reworked versions of the classic tracks from Border.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Despite the reworks, fans are eagerly awaiting fresh music for the film, and Javed Akhtar’s stance has sparked discussions about originality versus nostalgia in Bollywood music.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.