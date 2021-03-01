Mumbai’s Andheri Metropolitan magistrate court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut in a defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar after she failed to appear before the court despite being summoned. Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer, who was present at the court, said that they want to challenge the summons in a higher court. The next hearing will take place on March 26. Javed Akhtar had filed a criminal defamation complaint on November 3 against the actor over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with Hrithik Roshan and also in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Calls Hrithik Roshan Her 'Silly ex' Again: Duniya Kahan se Kahan Pahunch Gayi...

As per the complaint filed by him, Javed Akhtar has taken objection to certain remarks made by the actor during an interview on a TV news channel. He had claimed that Kangana dragged his name in Sushant Singh Rajput's case unnecessarily during one of the interviews.

In an earlier interview, Kangana spoke about her conversation with Javed Akhtar at his house, where a doctor was also present. However, Javed Akhtar and Kangana are claiming different things regarding the case. However, the only witness in the case, the doctor, can only reveal what happened exactly as he is known to both Kangana and Akhtar. The court has asked police to question the doctor and attach his statement with the report.