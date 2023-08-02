Home

Javed Akhtar Vs Kangana: Lyricist Moves Session Court; Deets Inside

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar has moved the sessions court against the summons issued against him by a magistrate in a case filed by actress Kangana Ranaut.

Javed Akhtar has moved the sessions court against the summons issued against him by a magistrate in a case filed by actress Kangana Ranaut. The lyricist alleged that the order was passed in a hurried manner, leading to a grave miscarriage of justice. Javed Akhtar’s revision petition will be heard on August 8. The plea further claimed that there is nothing on judicial records that shows there was sufficient material with the magistrate for passing the order.

It stated that the magistrate simply proceeded on the basis of the unsubstantiated averments made in the complaint without ascertaining the overall factual matrix and the judicial record. The plea further alleged that the magistrate did not record any reason for issuing the summons against the petitioner. Javed Akhtar’s plea also claimed the order had been passed “erroneously” and the magistrate court relied primarily on the verification statement of the complainant (Kangana Ranaut) and witnesses.

A section of the application read, “The magistrate failed to appreciate that serious prejudice shall be caused to the rights of the petitioner if he is made to face the trial in a time-barred matter, that too where the ingredients of all the sections alleged in the complaint are not applicable.”

Back in 2020, Javed Akhtar filed a complaint alleging that Kangana Ranaut made defamatory statements against him during an interview, damaging his reputation. According to the lyricist, the actress dragged his name during the interview as she referred to a ‘coterie’ existing in Bollywood after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

After this, Kangana Ranaut filed a counter-complaint claiming “extortion and criminal intimidation”. The Queen actress said that the lyricist had called her and her sister Rangoli Chandel to his house and criminally intimidated and threatened the two.

Taking Kangana Ranaut’s allegation into consideration, Metropolitan Magistrate (Andheri court) RM Shaikh issued a summon against Javed Akhtar, asking him to appear before the court on August 5. Later on, the magistrate dropped the extortion charges against the lyricist cautioning that there is sufficient ground to charge him for criminal intimidation.

