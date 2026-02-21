Javed Akhtar slams Taliban’s new penal code on domestic violence, urges Indian clerics to condemn it: 'Their religion...'

Award-winning lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has sharply criticised reports of the Taliban formalising domestic violence under a newly signed penal code. His remarks come after the Population Foundation of India described the development as “shocking and dangerous,” warning that it amounts to the legalisation of abuse.
Taking to X on February 21, Akhtar did not hold back. Referring to the reported provisions of the new code, he wrote, “The Taliban have legalised wife beating but without any bone fracture. If a wife goes to her parents’ place without her husband’s permission, she will be jailed for three months. I beseech the Mufties and mullas of India to condemn it unconditionally because it all is being done in the name of their religion.”
His post quickly drew attention online, sparking debate around women’s rights and the role of religious leaders in condemning violence.
Talibans have legalised wife beating but with out any bone fracture. If a wife goes to her parent place with out the husband’s permission , she will be jailed for three months . I beseech the Mufties and mullas
Of India to condemn it unconditionally because it all is being done…
— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 21, 2026
What the new Taliban penal code reportedly states
According to international reports, including coverage by The Independent, the Taliban has introduced a sweeping 90-page criminal code signed by its supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. The provisions reportedly allow a husband to physically assault his wife under specific conditions.
The code suggests that punishment applies only if the assault involves severe injury, such as broken bones, and is carried out with a stick. Even in such cases, the maximum penalty for the husband is said to be 15 days’ imprisonment. The burden of proof reportedly falls on the woman.
Additionally, the code states that a woman who leaves her husband’s home without permission and refuses to return could face up to three months in jail. Relatives who offer her shelter may also be treated as offenders, further limiting women’s freedom and legal protection.
Population foundation of India calls it ‘dangerous’
The Population Foundation of India reacted strongly to these reports, terming them “shocking and dangerous.” The organisation said that formalising such provisions effectively legitimises domestic abuse and erodes basic protections for women.
Human rights advocates have also expressed concern that such measures could deepen the already fragile status of women’s rights in Afghanistan.
A wider debate on religion and human rights
Javed Akhtar’s statement has added a prominent Indian voice to the global conversation. By urging religious leaders in India to speak out, he placed the issue within a broader context, one that goes beyond borders and questions the use of religion to justify violence.
The reported provisions of the new penal code have reignited concerns about women’s autonomy, legal recourse, and safety under Taliban rule. As reactions continue to pour in, the debate underscores the widening gap between international human rights standards and the evolving laws in Afghanistan.