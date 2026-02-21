Javed Akhtar slams Taliban’s new penal code on domestic violence, urges Indian clerics to condemn it: 'Their religion...'

What the new Taliban penal code reportedly states

According to international reports, including coverage by The Independent, the Taliban has introduced a sweeping 90-page criminal code signed by its supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. The provisions reportedly allow a husband to physically assault his wife under specific conditions.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The code suggests that punishment applies only if the assault involves severe injury, such as broken bones, and is carried out with a stick. Even in such cases, the maximum penalty for the husband is said to be 15 days’ imprisonment. The burden of proof reportedly falls on the woman.

Additionally, the code states that a woman who leaves her husband’s home without permission and refuses to return could face up to three months in jail. Relatives who offer her shelter may also be treated as offenders, further limiting women’s freedom and legal protection.

Population foundation of India calls it ‘dangerous’

The Population Foundation of India reacted strongly to these reports, terming them “shocking and dangerous.” The organisation said that formalising such provisions effectively legitimises domestic abuse and erodes basic protections for women.

Human rights advocates have also expressed concern that such measures could deepen the already fragile status of women’s rights in Afghanistan.

A wider debate on religion and human rights

Javed Akhtar’s statement has added a prominent Indian voice to the global conversation. By urging religious leaders in India to speak out, he placed the issue within a broader context, one that goes beyond borders and questions the use of religion to justify violence.

The reported provisions of the new penal code have reignited concerns about women’s autonomy, legal recourse, and safety under Taliban rule. As reactions continue to pour in, the debate underscores the widening gap between international human rights standards and the evolving laws in Afghanistan.