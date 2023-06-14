Home

Entertainment

Javed Akhtar vs Kangana Ranaut Case: He Tells Court “You Expect Obedience From Kangana”

Javed Akhtar vs Kangana Ranaut Case: He Tells Court “You Expect Obedience From Kangana”

Javed Akhtar tells the court in the defamation case that she came to his house to have a discussion about Hrithik Roshan and the allegations that she put against him. However, it was a common friend who wanted to have that discussion.

Javed Akhtar vs Kangana Ranaut defamation case (Photo: Instagram-Kangana, IANS)

Javed Akhtar vs Kangana Ranaut: Lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar visited the court in the defamation case filed against Kangana Ranaut. The popular poet told the court that the actor didn’t listen to anything and left the discussion midway. Akhtar, who filed the suit against the actor when she mentioned in an interview that he called her home and threatened her.

On Tuesday, Akhtar visited the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court in suburban Mumbai. He told the court that Kangana knew why she was being called to her house and what was going to be discussed. He said the actor ‘politely’ agreed to come and have that conversation. He added that it was Dr Ramesh Agrawal, a common friend, who wanted to advise Kangana in the Hrithik Roshan case.

You may like to read

What Javed Akhtar Told Court in The Kangana Ranaut Defamation Case

A report in India Today quoted the writer as saying, “It is true that I did not know Kangana and I have nothing to do with the ongoing controversy with Hrithik. But Kangana was called by Dr Agarwal who had a close relationship with her. He could call her and insist on her meeting.”

He added that Kangana was disappointed and didn’t listen to what anyone had to tell her. Akhtar revealed that she left his house with her sister Rangoli but it’s not right to say that she was upset with his statement. “It is true to say that Kangana was not ready to listen to my words and she left the house with her elder sister Rangoli. It is not true to say that she was upset with my statement despite politely coming for the meeting,” he reportedly told the court.

When the court asked if Kangana came to his house ‘obediently’, the writer said she knew what was in store for her because they were not meeting to discuss worldly affairs. “ou expect obedience from Kangana, it is not called obedience, but possibility for something… some kind of a solution. Physical reality is they came to my house, but obedience is a notion only in mind.” Akhtar further explained, “I had told her about the agenda of the meeting on call. Didn’t call her to discuss the weather, political situation or American election in 2016.”

The 78-year-old also said the moment he realised Kangana was not interested in the conversation and didn’t want to listen to him, he changed the topic.

Kangana Ranaut’s Allegations Against Javed Akhtar:

In her 2020 interview with a news channel, Kangana Ranaut said she was called by Javed Akhtar who threatened him against speaking anything in the Hrithik Roshan case. She further alleged that Akhtar asked her to apologise to Hrithik, who had earlier filed a lawsuit against her. In 2016, after Kangana took an indirect jibe at him by calling him her ‘silly ex’, Hrithik went to court seeking an apology from her. As the issue turned bigger, she talked to the media to present her side of the story while Hrithik came on a channel and maintained that he is going to stay mum and let the truth speak for itself.

Talking about Javed Akhtar, Kangana had said, “I had told her about the agenda of the meeting on call. Didn’t call her to discuss the weather, political situation, or American election in 2016.” However, Akhtar always maintained, even in his latest statement to the court that “whatever Kangana said in the interview is a lie.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.